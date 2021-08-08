Overview

Dr. Hilliary White, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. White works at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngeal Cancer, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.