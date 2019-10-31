Dr. Hilliard Haik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilliard Haik, MD
Overview
Dr. Hilliard Haik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu Medical Center.
Locations
Eye Medical Center7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-7441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haik is an excellent doctor, who is professional, friendly, accurate and thorough. He performed my two cataract surgeries. I am extremely pleased.
About Dr. Hilliard Haik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Earl K Long Medical Center
- Lsu Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haik has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.