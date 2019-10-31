See All Ophthalmologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Hilliard Haik, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Hilliard Haik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu Medical Center.

Dr. Haik works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Medical Center
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 766-7441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Nearsightedness
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ocular Hypertension
Nearsightedness
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 31, 2019
    Dr. Haik is an excellent doctor, who is professional, friendly, accurate and thorough. He performed my two cataract surgeries. I am extremely pleased.
    Vickie J. — Oct 31, 2019
    About Dr. Hilliard Haik, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417907049
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Medical Center
    • Earl K Long Medical Center
    • Lsu Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hilliard Haik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haik works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Haik’s profile.

    Dr. Haik has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.