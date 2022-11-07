Overview

Dr. Hillel Tobias, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Tobias works at Concorde Medical Group Gastroenterology and Rheumatology at East 30th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.