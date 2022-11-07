Dr. Hillel Tobias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillel Tobias, MD
Overview
Dr. Hillel Tobias, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Concorde Medical Group Gastroenterology and Rheumatology at East 30th Street232 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tobias Hillel was my doctor, and was cured of this disease . Saw many doctors He stood out because of his extensive knowledge of this disease
About Dr. Hillel Tobias, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1780608422
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
