Dr. Hillel Skoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillel Skoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Hillel Skoff, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Skoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Back On Track PC1269 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 739-2518
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skoff?
I went to Dr. Skoff for several conditions, including carpal tunnel, arthritis, and injured tendons. The first two were resolved by injections and have never returned, the third by PT, and also fully resolved. I have recommended him to others with great results.
About Dr. Hillel Skoff, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1952490526
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skoff works at
Dr. Skoff has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skoff speaks Hebrew.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Skoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.