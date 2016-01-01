Dr. Hillary Pane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillary Pane, MD
Overview
Dr. Hillary Pane, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
Locations
Medexpress Urgent Care - Tulsa S Yale Ave2140 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 712-9342
Utica Park Clinic - 12th & Utica1245 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-2870
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hillary Pane, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK
- Family Practice and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pane.
