Dr. Hillary Norton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hillary Norton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Hillary E Norton MD404 Brunn School Rd Ste A, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 988-7568
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient since 2013. Dr Norton has managed my RA very successfully. She explains everything in great detail and listens to any RA-related problems that I infrequently have. Her office staff is courteous and efficient. I can recommend Dr Norton without reservations what so ever.
About Dr. Hillary Norton, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1093911323
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norton has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
