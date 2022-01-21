Dr. Hillary Landon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillary Landon, MD
Overview
Dr. Hillary Landon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Landon was the perfect doctor to establish care with when I moved to Philly! She was incredibly kind, intelligent and was very intent on understanding and documenting all of my complicated conditions. She is always very communicative through the patient portal and responds to my messages quickly. She has also been so helpful referring me to specialists in the area and making sure I can get all of my medications! Cannot recommend dr. Landon more!! 10/10
About Dr. Hillary Landon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1114418639
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
