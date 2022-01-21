See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Hillary Landon, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (137)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hillary Landon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Landon works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 137 ratings
Patient Ratings (137)
5 Star
(115)
4 Star
(16)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Hillary Landon, MD
About Dr. Hillary Landon, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 4 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114418639
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Medical Education
  • The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hillary Landon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Landon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Landon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Landon works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Landon’s profile.

137 patients have reviewed Dr. Landon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
