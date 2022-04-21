Dr. Hillary Mashak Johnson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashak Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillary Mashak Johnson, DMD
Dr. Hillary Mashak Johnson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Michael, MN.
Town Center Dental Care654 Central Ave E, Saint Michael, MN 55376 Directions (763) 265-4393
Dr. Mashak Johnson and her staff do their very best to make you comfortable. She is hardworking and communicates any further care that is needed, or areas that need to be watched. The excellent tech gear is useful in diagnosing what care may be needed. Dr. Mashak Johnson and her staff are some of the best dental care staff I've had in the past twenty years. I would highly recommend giving them a try.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1750949012
Dr. Mashak Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mashak Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashak Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashak Johnson.
