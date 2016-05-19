Dr. Hillary Jarnagin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarnagin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillary Jarnagin, MD
Overview
Dr. Hillary Jarnagin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Dallas and Medical City Frisco.
Dr. Jarnagin works at
Locations
-
1
Frisco Womens Health5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 2700, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 668-8300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Frisco Womens Health5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 116, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 668-8300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jarnagin?
Extremely knowledgeable and good at discussing/explaining options. Great staff, very clean and nice offices, flexible. Seemed to be very caring and empathetic.
About Dr. Hillary Jarnagin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609035484
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarnagin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarnagin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarnagin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarnagin works at
Dr. Jarnagin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarnagin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarnagin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarnagin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarnagin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.