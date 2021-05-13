Overview

Dr. Hillary Kufahl Janicki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Kufahl Janicki works at Ascension Medical Group - Menomonee Falls in Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.