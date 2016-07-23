See All Oncologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Hillary Hahm, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hillary Hahm, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Hahm works at Texas Breast Specialists in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Cancer Specialists I PC
    340 Kennestone Hospital Blvd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 281-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 23, 2016
    Dr. Hahn is awesome. Very knowledgeable, friendly and compassionate. Spends a great deal of time with me which probably explains the wait time.
    — Jul 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hillary Hahm, MD
    About Dr. Hillary Hahm, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801890280
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hillary Hahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hahm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahm works at Texas Breast Specialists in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hahm’s profile.

    Dr. Hahm has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

