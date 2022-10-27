Dr. Hillary Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillary Charles, MD
Overview
Dr. Hillary Charles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
Thunderbird OB/GYN5757 W Thunderbird Rd Ste W202, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 678-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charles was my 1st OBGYN appt and has been with me for 17 years and the birth of my 2 children. Personable, trustworthy & so knowledgeable. Her nurse Sarah is always so helpful and she has curated a great staff around her. I have referred 3 friends at different walks of life and both were please with the visit
About Dr. Hillary Charles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1083795397
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
