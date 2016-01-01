Dr. Hillary Allan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillary Allan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hillary Allan, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Allan works at
Locations
Novant Health Psychiatry - SouthPark6324 Fairview Rd Ste 460, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 908-2997
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hillary Allan, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1124564901
Education & Certifications
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
