Dr. Hili Rosen, MD
Overview
Dr. Hili Rosen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
-
1
Docs-physicians Affiliated With Beth Israel Medical Group309 W 23rd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 352-2600
-
2
Joel L Duberstein MD315 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1776
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosen has been my PCP for 3 years. She has always been kind, caring and attentive to all my health issues. She is a great PCP and wouldn't hesitate to recommend her to my friends and family.
About Dr. Hili Rosen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1083980023
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
