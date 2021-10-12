Dr. Hilel Swerdlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swerdlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilel Swerdlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Hilel Swerdlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Dr. Swerdlin works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Family Clinic of Wisconsin Sc6127 Green Bay Rd Ste 100, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 652-2887
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swerdlin?
The experience I had was fantastic. I had my procedure over six months ago and I am so glad I went to Dr Swerdlin. His staff treated me like a person, and every time I visited the office, people addressed me by my name even if they were not directly working with me. They were clear with what my problems were and gave me a solution, allowed me to ask questions so I felt as though I was doing the right thing. I would definitely recommend Dr Swerdlin to anyone.
About Dr. Hilel Swerdlin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265529853
Education & Certifications
- McGill U
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swerdlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swerdlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swerdlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swerdlin works at
Dr. Swerdlin has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swerdlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swerdlin speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Swerdlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swerdlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swerdlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swerdlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.