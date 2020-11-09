Dr. Hildy Saperstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hildy Saperstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hildy Saperstein, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Advantage Care Physicians260 W Sunrise Hwy Ste 200, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 825-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saperstein is by far the BEST doctor. She is thorough and always takes the time to answer my questions and advise.
About Dr. Hildy Saperstein, MD
- Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1639126451
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saperstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saperstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saperstein has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saperstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saperstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saperstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saperstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.