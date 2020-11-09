Overview

Dr. Hildy Saperstein, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Saperstein works at Advantage Care Physicians in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.