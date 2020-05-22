Dr. Hildreth McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hildreth McCarthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Hildreth McCarthy, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Colon Rectal Surgery Assocs3100 Galleria Dr Ste 303, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 456-5108
- 2 110 Lakeview Dr Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 456-5108
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I loved her! She was super nice and informative. I’m going to need surgery at 32 years old and she eased my mind about what was going to happen and made me feel super comfortable about everything. Her nurse staff was nice. And she seemed very well educated in the colorectal field. I would 100% recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Hildreth McCarthy, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1497710370
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hospital University Tex
- University Minn
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
