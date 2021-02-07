Overview

Dr. Hildebrando Salinas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.



Dr. Salinas works at Hildebrando Salinas MD in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Impulse Control Disorders and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.