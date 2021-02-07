Dr. Hildebrando Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hildebrando Salinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hildebrando Salinas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.
Dr. Salinas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hildebrando Salinas MD2010 S Cynthia St Ste 104, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 972-0061
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salinas?
The doctor was excellent and very professional, he made my 53 yr old spouse understand the need for ADHD medication.
About Dr. Hildebrando Salinas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1013981034
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salinas works at
Dr. Salinas has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Impulse Control Disorders and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.