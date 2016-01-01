Overview

Dr. Hilda Fernandez, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.