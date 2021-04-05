See All Psychiatrists in Wayne, PA
Dr. Hilda Daniel, MD

Psychiatry
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hilda Daniel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Daniel works at HILDA DANIEL MD in Wayne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Njc Consulting LLC
    487 Devon Park Dr Ste 205, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 644-9207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 05, 2021
    Many years ago I was dealing with serious mental illness and had difficulty finding the right doctor to fit my needs. I was in a very dark place and at times it was very hard to see the light. I was finally referred to Dr. Daniel and in time my life completely turned around! She introduced me to a new outlook and gave me truly valuable life advice that I will never forget. I am now going on 5 years seeing her and am so grateful to have her in my life. I don't know what or where I would be without her!
    Apr 05, 2021
    About Dr. Hilda Daniel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063421121
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hilda Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniel has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

