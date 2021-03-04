See All Neurosurgeons in Farmington, CT
Dr. Hilary Onyiuke, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hilary Onyiuke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Onyiuke works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-4719
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
    1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-4719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
Degenerative Disc Disease
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 04, 2021
    Dr. Onyiuke did a 3 vertebrae cervical surgery on my neck 10 years ago. Never had a problem then nor since. He listened and discussed everything. He was terrific! Oh! I drove up from Myrtle Beach because I wanted the Best!
    Justine Simone — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Hilary Onyiuke, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336146992
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sunnybrook Mc University Toronto
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University College Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Park Ln Genl Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hilary Onyiuke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onyiuke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onyiuke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onyiuke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Onyiuke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onyiuke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onyiuke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onyiuke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

