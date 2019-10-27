See All Oncologists in Indianapolis, IN
Oncology
Dr. Hilary Hinshaw, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Hinshaw works at Ascension Medical Group Women's Gynecologic Cancer Care in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Women's Gynecologic Cancer Center
    8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Hendricks Regional Health
  • Putnam County Hospital
  • Riverview Health

Uterine Fibroids
Endometriosis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Oct 27, 2019
    Dr. Hinshaw was excellent, and the whole staff at St. Vincent's took wonderful care of me. She was genuinely caring and compassionate, as were the nurses.
    Lucy — Oct 27, 2019
    About Dr. Hilary Hinshaw, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1811211519
    Education & Certifications

    • Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hilary Hinshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hinshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hinshaw works at Ascension Medical Group Women's Gynecologic Cancer Care in Indianapolis, IN.

    Dr. Hinshaw has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

