Dr. Hilary Glazer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hilary Glazer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Glazer works at
Locations
1
Hilary Glazer MD1175 NE 125th St Ste 603, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (000) 000-0000Tuesday5:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 1:00pmSaturday10:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glazer is in my top two favorite neurologists I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen dozens over the years. She truly cares about her patients, and you can see that while interacting with her. She’s super attentive to a patient’s needs, and is in no way afraid to disagree with other “experts” when she feels strongly about something. I respect that, and her a great deal. She doesn’t have an inflated ego like many Dr.’s do, and is also open to learning about new information, despite being an expert. I highly recommend seeing Dr. G. for neurological issues.
About Dr. Hilary Glazer, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609166412
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glazer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glazer works at
Dr. Glazer has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glazer speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Glazer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glazer.
