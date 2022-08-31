Overview

Dr. Hilary Dye, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Granger, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dye works at South Bend Clinic Granger in Granger, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.