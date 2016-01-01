Dr. Hilary Canipe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilary Canipe, MD
Overview
Dr. Hilary Canipe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Charlotte Community Health Clinic8401 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 316-6561
Charlotte Community Health Clinic Inc.5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208 Directions (704) 316-6561
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hilary Canipe, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canipe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canipe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canipe speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.