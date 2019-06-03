See All Pediatricians in Poway, CA
Dr. Hilary Bowers, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hilary Bowers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Bowers works at Children's Primary Care Medical Group in Poway, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Poway Office
    15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 203, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 673-3340
  2. 2
    Childrens Primary Care Medical Group Inc
    7910 Frost St Ste 400, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 495-0500
  3. 3
    12036 Scripps Highlands Dr # 102, San Diego, CA 92131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 566-4444
  4. 4
    Children's Primary Care Medical Group Inc
    6699 Alvarado Rd Ste 2200, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 265-3400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Conduct Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 03, 2019
    Wonderful & helpful. I recommend this doctor 110%
    — Jun 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hilary Bowers, MD
    About Dr. Hilary Bowers, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891884318
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

