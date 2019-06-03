Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilary Bowers, MD
Dr. Hilary Bowers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Poway Office15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 203, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 673-3340
Childrens Primary Care Medical Group Inc7910 Frost St Ste 400, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 495-0500
- 3 12036 Scripps Highlands Dr # 102, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 566-4444
Children's Primary Care Medical Group Inc6699 Alvarado Rd Ste 2200, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 265-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful & helpful. I recommend this doctor 110%
About Dr. Hilary Bowers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891884318
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.