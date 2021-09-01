Overview

Dr. Hilary Beaver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Beaver works at Methodist Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.