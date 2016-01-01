See All Orthodontists in Arvada, CO
Dr. Hilary Nieberg Baskin, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hilary Nieberg Baskin, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska|University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Denver Health Medical Center.

Dr. Nieberg Baskin works at All About Braces in Arvada, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO, Denver, CO and Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arvada Office
    6390 Gardenia St Unit 250, Arvada, CO 80004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-3794
    Aurora Office
    15159 E Colfax Ave Unit B, Aurora, CO 80011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 217-5358
    Denver Office
    2250 S MONACO PKWY, Denver, CO 80222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 217-5233
    Lakewood Office
    2020 Wadsworth Blvd # 11, Lakewood, CO 80214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 316-6503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Denver Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Clear Dental Braces
Dental Brace
Dental Disorders
Clear Dental Braces
Dental Brace
Dental Disorders

Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Nieberg Baskin's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Nieberg Baskin

    About Dr. Hilary Nieberg Baskin, DDS

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538376124
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska|University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hilary Nieberg Baskin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieberg Baskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nieberg Baskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieberg Baskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieberg Baskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieberg Baskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieberg Baskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

