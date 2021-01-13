Dr. Hilary Baldwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilary Baldwin, MD
Dr. Hilary Baldwin, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
Schweiger Dermatology Group - Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 206, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 571-2121
Acne Treatment & Research Center435 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 630-2200
- 3 450 Clarkson Ave Ste I, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-1230
I have seen Dr Baldwin for over a decade in her Brooklyn office and she is a fantastic, reliable dermatologist with a fun personality who remembers your name and background unlike many others.
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldwin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.
