Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Alpert works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Healthcare Associates in Medicine
    1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-3210
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Closed
    Closed
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orlin & Cohen Medical Specialists Group
    3333 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    (79)
    (5)
    (1)
    (1)
    (21)
    May 17, 2021
    Yes. she is through and knowledgeable. I fractured my lumbar and she completed the surgery without pain. I was walking the next day.
    About Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1508077173
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alpert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alpert works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alpert’s profile.

    Dr. Alpert has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

