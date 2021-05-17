Overview

Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Alpert works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.