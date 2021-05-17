Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD
Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orlin & Cohen Medical Specialists Group3333 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 667-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes. she is through and knowledgeable. I fractured my lumbar and she completed the surgery without pain. I was walking the next day.
About Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1508077173
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alpert works at
Dr. Alpert has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.