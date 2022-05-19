Overview

Dr. Hilary Almeida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Almeida works at Heart Institute @ Renaissance in McAllen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.