Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Martinez works at Apexx Radiology in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Doral, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.