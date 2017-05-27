Overview

Dr. Hilario Juarez, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Colorado State University and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Juarez works at Abdominal Surgeons Ltd in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.