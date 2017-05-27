Dr. Hilario Juarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilario Juarez, MD
Dr. Hilario Juarez, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Colorado State University and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.
Abdominal Surgeons Ltd1310 N 24th St # 100, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 252-1510Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
Dr Juarez took great care of me during my bariactic process. I am changed forever due to this man and his staff I have life again and can do normal things again. Thank you.
About Dr. Hilario Juarez, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Colorado State University
- University of Wyoming
Dr. Juarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juarez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Juarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juarez.
