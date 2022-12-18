Overview

Dr. Hilal Kanaan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital, Unc Lenoir Health Care, Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Kanaan works at Vidant Neurosurgery & Spine Center in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.