Overview

Dr. Hikmat El-Kadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. El-Kadi works at Univ Pittsburgh Orthopdc Sgy in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Deformities and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.