Dr. Hiie Gussak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hiie Gussak, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Tartu and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Nephrology Associates870 Palisade Ave Ste 202, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-0897
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Gussak is very knowledgeable on a variety of medical areas. She's always concerned with my health and well being. I feel like I'm being very well looked after and nothing is missed.
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Estonian
- 1689641292
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- St Louis U
- U Tartu
Dr. Gussak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gussak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gussak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gussak speaks Estonian.
Dr. Gussak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gussak.
