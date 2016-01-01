Overview

Dr. Higinia Cardenes, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U De La Laguna Fac De Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Cardenes works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.