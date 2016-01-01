See All Radiation Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Higinia Cardenes, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Higinia Cardenes, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U De La Laguna Fac De Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Cardenes works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Higinia Cardenes, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912961657
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mallinckrodt Inst Rad
    Residency
    • Clinica Puerta De Hierro|Mallinckrodt Inst Rad
    Medical Education
    • U De La Laguna Fac De Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Higinia Cardenes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardenes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cardenes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardenes works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cardenes’s profile.

    Dr. Cardenes has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardenes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardenes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardenes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

