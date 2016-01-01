Dr. Higinia Cardenes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Higinia Cardenes, MD
Overview
Dr. Higinia Cardenes, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U De La Laguna Fac De Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Higinia Cardenes, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912961657
Education & Certifications
- Mallinckrodt Inst Rad
- Clinica Puerta De Hierro|Mallinckrodt Inst Rad
- U De La Laguna Fac De Med
