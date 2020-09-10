Overview

Dr. Hieu Vu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Vu works at Family Healthcare Associates in Colleyville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.