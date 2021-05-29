Dr. Hieu Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hieu Ball, MD
Dr. Hieu Ball, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Sutter Delta Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Michele L Riopelle MD5401 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 206, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (415) 203-0069
Family Medicine in Longwood225 W State Road 434 Ste 203, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 608-5638
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Sutter Delta Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I was diagnosed with a severe cervical spinal stenosis that was causing progressive weakness in my arm. A close family friend who is an experienced doctor highly recommended that I go see Dr. Ball. Dr. Ball gave me a thorough examination and carefully reviewed all of my x-rays and imaging studies in great detail. He took the time to explain my condition to me in terms that I could understand. He was exceptionally knowledgeable and kind. I am very grateful to Dr. Ball for helping me to navigate through a really difficult problem. I was fortunate to get recommended to Dr. Ball, and I hope this review will help others get the same great care that I did.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
