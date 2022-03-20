Overview

Dr. Hiep Phan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital and Upmc Lititz.



Dr. Phan works at General Surgery of Lancaster in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Lititz, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.