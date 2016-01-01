Dr. Hien Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hien Truong, MD
Overview
Dr. Hien Truong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Saigon and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Truong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hien Truong, MD2593 S King Rd Ste 4, San Jose, CA 95122 Directions (408) 538-1569
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Truong?
About Dr. Hien Truong, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1235150822
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- University Of Saigon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong works at
Dr. Truong speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.