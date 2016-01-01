See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Dr. Hien Truong, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hien Truong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Saigon and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Truong works at Hien Truong, MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hien Truong, MD
    2593 S King Rd Ste 4, San Jose, CA 95122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hien Truong, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1235150822
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    • University Of Saigon
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hien Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

