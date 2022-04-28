Dr. Hien Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hien Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hien Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Round Rock Office110 Deer Ridge Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 458-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tran is wonderful! She listened to my questions and concerns and patiently addressed each one. I felt she was truly interested in me personally. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend her to family and friends.
About Dr. Hien Tran, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Vietnamese
- 1821208786
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.