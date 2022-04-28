See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Hien Tran, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hien Tran, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hien Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern

Dr. Tran works at Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology, PA in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Round Rock Office
    110 Deer Ridge Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-8400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?

    Apr 28, 2022
    Dr Tran is wonderful! She listened to my questions and concerns and patiently addressed each one. I felt she was truly interested in me personally. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend her to family and friends.
    V.Murray — Apr 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hien Tran, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hien Tran, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tran to family and friends

    Dr. Tran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hien Tran, MD.

    About Dr. Hien Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821208786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hien Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology, PA in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

    Dr. Tran has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hien Tran, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.