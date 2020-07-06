See All Otolaryngologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Hien Tierney, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hien Tierney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

Dr. Tierney works at Harvard Vanguard in Boston, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA and Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Mhg Physician Services California Inc.
    133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 657-6410
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Dedham Medical Associates
    1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 421-5984
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    230 Worcester St Fl 3, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 657-6410

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Postnasal Drip
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Deafness
Acute Laryngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Chronic Tonsillitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Labyrinthitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Cancer
TMJ
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Knowledgeable and friendly manner
    — Jul 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hien Tierney, MD
    About Dr. Hien Tierney, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265648919
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hien Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tierney has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tierney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

