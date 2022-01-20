Dr. Hien Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hien Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hien Pham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Pham works at
Medical and Surgical Clinic of Irving6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 250, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 187-1220
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform.
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Provider Networks of America
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr.Pham has been taking care of my health since 2007. I appreciate the time he spends with me & he answers my questions. Since BaylorScott & White swallowed up other medical practice groups (MSCI & Texas Health), there have been many changes to this office. I understand the 'nature of the health care behemoths' & can imagine the stress of the many changes - e.g. total changeover to electronic records. I'm grateful to Dr.Pham for his time & care & highly recommend him!
- Family Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1689647968
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University Texas Med Branch Hosps
- John Sealy
- University of Houston / University Park
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.