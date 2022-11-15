Overview

Dr. Hien Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Nguyen works at Nguyen Plastic Surgery in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.