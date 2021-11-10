Overview

Dr. Hideo Yamashita, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Yamashita works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.