Dr. Hideo Takahashi, MD

General Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Hideo Takahashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from KOBE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Takahashi works at Gertrude And Louis Feil Cancer Center at South Nassau Communties Hospotal in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Medical Oncology & Hematology Assoc. P.c.
    1 S CENTRAL AVE, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 632-3359
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Port Placements or Replacements
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Port Placements or Replacements

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 31, 2022
    Dr. Takahashi was professional, caring and took the time to explain everything to me. I felt very confident that I would be well taken care of. Would highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Hideo Takahashi, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083055958
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KOBE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hideo Takahashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takahashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Takahashi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Takahashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Takahashi works at Gertrude And Louis Feil Cancer Center at South Nassau Communties Hospotal in Valley Stream, NY. View the full address on Dr. Takahashi’s profile.

    Dr. Takahashi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takahashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takahashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takahashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

