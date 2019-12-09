Dr. Hideki Kawanishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawanishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hideki Kawanishi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hideki Kawanishi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Monroe Hospital.
Locations
1
Bloomington Kidney & Hypertension Specialists PC515 S Woodscrest Dr, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 333-8194
2
Hoosier Hills Dialysis143 S Kingston Dr, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 333-1697
3
Paoli Walnut Creek LLC555 W Longest St, Paoli, IN 47454 Directions (812) 723-3571
Hospital Affiliations
- Greene County General Hospital
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr K was the first doctor that took the time to review and find out what was wrong with my kidney disease. Enjoy our visits and knowing I’m being taken care of is priceless
About Dr. Hideki Kawanishi, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawanishi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kawanishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawanishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawanishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawanishi.
