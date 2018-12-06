Dr. Hibba Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hibba Haider, MD
Overview
Dr. Hibba Haider, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Emerald Pediatric Clinic PA11511 Veterans Memorial Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77067 Directions (281) 444-7726Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Health Partnership Clinic9119 W 74th St Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 432-3334
Hazz Pediatrics Pllc1113 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 838-8412
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Haider very informative in regards to behavioral, growth and suggestions. The information she has provided me has made a great impact in our home and I'm very appreciative of her for that. I can always count on her and never feel like we're "sheep" being pushed in and out quickly. She does actually care and want to help. I agree with how she informs my children of information and issues. I raise my children the same way so it works great for my family.
About Dr. Hibba Haider, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.
