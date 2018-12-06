See All Pediatricians in Houston, TX
Dr. Hibba Haider, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hibba Haider, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hibba Haider, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Haider works at Emerald Pediatric Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emerald Pediatric Clinic PA
    11511 Veterans Memorial Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 444-7726
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Health Partnership Clinic
    9119 W 74th St Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 432-3334
  3. 3
    Hazz Pediatrics Pllc
    1113 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 838-8412

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dyslipidemia
Fever
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Fever
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haider?

    Dec 06, 2018
    I found Dr. Haider very informative in regards to behavioral, growth and suggestions. The information she has provided me has made a great impact in our home and I'm very appreciative of her for that. I can always count on her and never feel like we're "sheep" being pushed in and out quickly. She does actually care and want to help. I agree with how she informs my children of information and issues. I raise my children the same way so it works great for my family.
    Sara in Shawnee, KS — Dec 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hibba Haider, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hibba Haider, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haider to family and friends

    Dr. Haider's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haider

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hibba Haider, MD.

    About Dr. Hibba Haider, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972751642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hibba Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hibba Haider, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.