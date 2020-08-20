See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Davenport, FL
Dr. Hiba Al-Dabagh, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hiba Al-Dabagh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.

Dr. Al-Dabagh works at AHMG Diabetes and Endocrinology at Clermont in Davenport, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Davenport
    40124 Highway 27 Ste 102, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrine at Clermont
    1919 E Highway 50 Ste 204, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 20, 2020
    Dr. Al-Dabagh is truly a blessing! After sorting through confusing and conflicting information from an assortment of doctors over the last few years, I finally have some answers and am on my way towards proper treatment. The staff is really friendly, the office is impeccably clean, but most of all, Dr. Al-Dabagh didn't make me feel rushed, she listened to all of my concerns and kind, compassionate, and explains information so that it's easily understandable. She will also be direct and intentional about questions which made my situation very easy to sort out. Initially, I had to wait a bit to get my first appointment, but it was more than worth waiting for. Follow up appointments are made on the spot and she is meticulous about details and the appoints have all run on time. A+ Highly recommend!
    CP — Aug 20, 2020
    About Dr. Hiba Al-Dabagh, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487813630
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • howard university hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • howard university hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hiba Al-Dabagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Dabagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Dabagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Dabagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Dabagh has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Dabagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Dabagh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Dabagh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Dabagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Dabagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

