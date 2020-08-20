Dr. Hiba Al-Dabagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Dabagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiba Al-Dabagh, MD
Overview
Dr. Hiba Al-Dabagh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Al-Dabagh works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Davenport40124 Highway 27 Ste 102, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrine at Clermont1919 E Highway 50 Ste 204, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al-Dabagh is truly a blessing! After sorting through confusing and conflicting information from an assortment of doctors over the last few years, I finally have some answers and am on my way towards proper treatment. The staff is really friendly, the office is impeccably clean, but most of all, Dr. Al-Dabagh didn't make me feel rushed, she listened to all of my concerns and kind, compassionate, and explains information so that it's easily understandable. She will also be direct and intentional about questions which made my situation very easy to sort out. Initially, I had to wait a bit to get my first appointment, but it was more than worth waiting for. Follow up appointments are made on the spot and she is meticulous about details and the appoints have all run on time. A+ Highly recommend!
About Dr. Hiba Al-Dabagh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1487813630
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
